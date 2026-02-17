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LeasingOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

Energy firm relocates Aberdeen HQ to Marischal Square

17 Feb 2026 | 12:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Great British Energy takes space at council-owned development

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