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Data centresUK & IrelandAlternatives

Energy regulator to "crack down on unviable data centres demanding power"

29 Jul 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Ofgem has launched a consultation on a connection fee from developers which could be forfeited if schemes do not progress

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