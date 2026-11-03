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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandInvestment

Engineering giant inks deal for Essex industrial asset

3 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Former printing facility acquired on owner-occupier basis

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