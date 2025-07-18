Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialUK & Ireland

English Housing Survey reveals growing but stabilising rental population

18 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Around 50,000 households joined the rental market in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Housebuilders increase bulk deals despite rising sales rates

24 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

In one market 20% of rental homes are BTR – but is demand still going up?

10 Feb 2025
Read
Suburb, Architecture, Building

The growing role of volume housebuilders in single family rental

19 Dec 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Residential outlook 2025: "The focus will shift from defence to offence"

18 Dec 2024
Read