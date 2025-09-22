Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Enterprise Retirement Living names new chief executive

22 Sep 2025 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

James Cobb will take over from Martin Greasley

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Home Decor, Chair, Furniture

Arena REIT recruits head of investment from Charter Hall

22 Sep 2025
Read

Newmark adds partner to leisure team

19 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Puma Property Finance names new finance director

18 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Christie & Co appoints capital markets director 

17 Sep 2025
Read