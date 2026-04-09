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FinancingContinental EuropeNordicsOfficeDevelopmentESGInvestment

Entra secures €134m loan "for targeted investments"

9 Apr 2026 | 10:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nordic Investment Bank provides its first sustainability-linked loan to real estate

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