NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureAustriaContinental EuropeDevelopment

EPH reveals plans to develop Austrian resort

22 Sep 2026 | 14:22 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project will comprise around 300 beds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Photography, Blazer, Clothing

What does the industry make of Germany's new tenancy law draft?

10 Feb 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni plans 42,000 sq m logistics park in Upper Austria

23 Oct 2023
Read

Looking for sunny weather? Portugal's hotel sector keeps shining

24 Aug 2023
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Kronos CEO on plans for €1.3bn investment and 10,000 resi units

14 Jul 2023
Read