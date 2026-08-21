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InvestmentContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

Episurf boosts Nordic platform with €45m portfolio acquisition

21 Aug 2026 | 07:03 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets total 26,660 sq m

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