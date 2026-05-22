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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingInvestmentNordicsSweden

Episurf buys €61m Swedish industrial assets

22 May 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Family-owned firm Lilium sells 59,095 sq m portfolio

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