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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandRetail

EPP secures €324m refi for Polish shopping centre portfolio

13 Apr 2026 | 06:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Retail asset manager closes loan from Santander Bank Polska, Erste Group Bank and Helaba

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