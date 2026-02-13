NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsLeasingSouth WestUK & Ireland

Epta and Stoford secure tenant for Bristol warehouse

13 Feb 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

209,000 sq ft scheme to be built at Axis Works

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

RLAM lines up £340m Northampton logistics project

4 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

50 is the new 40 - where do regional office rents go next?

31 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

TCC and Cain secure leasing deal for logistics park near Cologne

23 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Oryx secures first London site for logistics fund

17 Jul 2026
Read