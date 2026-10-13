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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLeasing

EQT and 7R let 44,500 sq m Prague shed

13 Oct 2026 | 10:23 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Goodcang subsidiary will occupy entire building

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