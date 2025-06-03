Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

EQT appoints client relations and capital raising head 

3 Jun 2025 | 07:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

James Yu takes up new role as trio leave executive committee 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Neoshare appoints head of portfolio and capital advisory

2 Jun 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

CapMan adds managing director to fund investor relations team

2 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Castellum board members step down over chief executive search

2 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

HCOB’s head of commercial real estate retires

2 Jun 2025
Read