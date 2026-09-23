NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeCold StorageContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkFranceGermanyLogisticsNetherlandsNordicsPolandUK & Ireland

EQT-backed Constellation names new CEO

23 Sep 2026 | 14:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Abhy Maharaj will succeed Carlos Rodriguez

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

Revcap recaps £200m housing platform as co-founder launches new business

22 Sep 2026
Read

Aviva's head of real estate debt takes over as CREFC Europe chair

17 Sep 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

BNP Paribas RE confirms Marcus Zorn as Europe advisory CEO

15 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living

10 Sep 2026
Read