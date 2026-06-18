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Self-storageAlternativesFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

EQT-backed self-storage firm secures £91m loan

18 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Citi backs Storex with facility to strengthen capital base and support growth

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