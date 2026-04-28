EQT beats target with €3.1bn European logistics fund close

FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLogisticsUK & Ireland
28 Apr 2026 | 14:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Fundraise represents 42% uplift on value-add fund’s predecessor
Newmark CEO Barry Gosin to step down
Bridgemont submits Charing Cross office revamp plans
Approval sought for 700,000 sq ft Prologis Warwickshire project
Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team
Colin Godfrey on Tritax’s £350m equity raise and how to revive the listed market’s mojo
Ballymore starts planning process for 2,000 Limmo Peninsula homes
Korean investor holds £130m Edinburgh campus after refinancing
The London Plan: not just about housing
Targetfollow puts Turnbridge Wells arcade on the block
Q+A: Orla on its 1,500-bed Iberian expansion
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate