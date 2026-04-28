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FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLogisticsUK & Ireland

EQT beats target with €3.1bn European logistics fund close

28 Apr 2026 | 14:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Fundraise represents 42% uplift on value-add fund’s predecessor

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