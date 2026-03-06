NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

EQT buys 50,000 sq m south German logistics portfolio

6 Mar 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The seller was an Ares property fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

CTP lets 104,000 sq m at Polish logistics park

11 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Threestones acquires two German assets for €1bn healthcare fund

9 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Hines offloads €130m Italian logistics portfolio

7 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

BGRE leases 117,000 sq m across 10 European sheds

4 Sep 2026
Read