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LogisticsContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenInvestment

EQT Real Estate snaps up Stockholm region logistics property

13 Nov 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Amy Finch

Scandinavian Property Group's LogiDev sells 41,000 sq m asset

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