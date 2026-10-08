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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

EQT sells €150m Stockholm resi complex

8 Oct 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Acer Bostad snaps up 805-home development

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