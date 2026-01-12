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LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

EQT snaps up northern Italian logistics portfolio

12 Jan 2026 | 11:43 | London | by Amy Finch

BGO offloads 108,000 sq m collection including properties in Milan, Bologna and Verona

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