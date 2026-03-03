NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsEast MidlandsSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

EQT unloads £400m+ into UK logistics

3 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Private equity group secures three deals including £200m acquisition from Tritax Big Box

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Nuveen refinances IOS platform with £100m loan from US bank

2 Mar 2026
Read
City, Water, Waterfront

Investors start countdown to Mipim

2 Mar 2026
Read

Rents and values up at Tritax as it prepares to join FTSE 100

27 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

US net lease specialist in driving seat for €200m Mercedes hub

25 Feb 2026
Read