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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

EQT weighs €34m southern Germany warehouse sale

5 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Mira Kaizl

19,000 sq m facility fully let to manufacturer of radar systems for German military

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