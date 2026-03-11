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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

Erdgard plans £51m Northampton logistics development

11 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young, Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme to be delivered in partnership with Richardson family business

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