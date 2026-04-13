NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopment

Erdgard secures consent for 93,000 sq ft Walsall logistics scheme

13 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Six-unit facility due to be ready for occupation in February 2027

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Cain locks in tenant for 190,500 sq ft Leeds logistics building

15 Oct 2026
Read

Green light for 650,000 sq ft Shoreditch mixed-use scheme

8 Oct 2026
Read
Construction, Light, Traffic Light

Speculative logistics schemes grow to 11.6m sq ft

1 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Indurent bags 200,000 sq ft Knowsley logistics letting

29 Sep 2026
Read