NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressContinental EuropeGermanyRetailCorporateFinancingInvestment

Erich Schwaiger’s €130m Munich Hirmer deal falls through

13 Oct 2026 | 17:31 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The SPV set up for the transaction filed for insolvency

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

German department store chain Galeria enters fourth insolvency

5 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate

27 Aug 2026
Read
Arch, Architecture, Gothic Arch

Is everything fine on Germany’s most expensive high streets?

29 May 2026
Read

€850m Frankfurt Opernturm sale falls through

21 May 2026
Read