ESR invites investors to snap up Fujifilm's €60m European HQ

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment
11 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl
Asking price for Ratingen office reflects 6.7% gross yield
Japanese investor back with £210m Victoria office swoop
Aberdeen names new manager for open-ended fund
£18.5m Edinburgh office gem up for grabs
Almcor and Cerberus finance £300m+ IOS platform
Government reveals priorities for business rates overhaul
Outline approval granted for £1bn Anglesey data centre
The rise of the real estate data scientist
£15m Northern Irish mall on the market
British investor launches €130m Bucharest resi scheme
Dominus submits plans for Camden hotel
Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham
Hammerson lines up new chief executive
AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief
Greystar snaps up £170m east London build-to-rent community
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
Prime Dublin build-to-rent asset prepared for €180m+ sale
Schroders fund manager to depart
GIC teams up with hotels guru
Nuveen buys Stratford-upon-Avon park in out-of-town return
Apollo joins forces with debt master for multi-billion mid-market lending push