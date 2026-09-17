EU agency to establish new HQ at Frankfurt's Messeturm

LeasingContinental EuropeGermanyOffice
17 Sep 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Mira Kaizl
Insurance and pensions authority signs for 4,400 sq m
Aviva secures double lettings at 101 Moorgate
Aviva’s head of real estate debt takes over as CREFC Europe chair
Cushman adds ex-WeWork director to London team
Arrow Capital Partners signs tenant for 200,000 sq ft Cheshire shed
Avison Young loses High Court battle over Coventry scheme dispute
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Historic Manchester building lined up for £60m hotel scheme
Funding talks ramp up as £2bn York Central moves to next stage
Tesco’s €165m Irish logistics hub hits the market
Argo creates brand for £500m urban logistics portfolio
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block