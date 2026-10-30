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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Eurocommercial buys €265m Belgian shopping centre from Union

30 Oct 2026 | 07:33 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Les Grands Prés in Mons spans 26,900 sq m

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