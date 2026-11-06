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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Eurocommercial closes €265m Belgian shopping centre acquisition

6 Nov 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Les Grands Prés is the company's second Belgian property

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