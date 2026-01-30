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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateItalyNordicsRetailSweden

Eurocommercial Properties completes Italian and Swedish mall refinancing

30 Jan 2026 | 06:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Shopping centre specialist closes three loans amounting to €525m

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