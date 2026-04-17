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PeopleUK & IrelandResidentialCorporate

Eurofund Group names operations director for living division

17 Apr 2026 | 15:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Esther Galloway will oversee operational performance at the group’s co-living asset, Tribu

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