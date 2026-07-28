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FinancingEast MidlandsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsESGSustainability

Europa locks in £89m HSBC green loan for logistics assets

28 Jul 2026 | 12:32 | London | by May Agaran

Financing is for Panattoni Park South Normanton and Panattoni Park Rotherham

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