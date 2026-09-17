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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateHotels & LeisureItaly

Europa makes senior hire to expand Italian hospitality platform

17 Sep 2026 | 15:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Leonardo Stassi joins from Coldwell Banker Commercial Italy

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