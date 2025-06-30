Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Senior livingAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyHealthcareInvestmentResidentialSpainUK & Ireland

European care home investments reach four-year high

30 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Julie Cruz

Investment volumes from January to May outpace the same period in 2021, Savills report finds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

US-based Omega Healthcare buys £241m care home portfolio

9 Jun 2025
Read

Investors plan €50bn assault on operational real estate

3 Jun 2025
Read
Suburb, Neighborhood, Architecture

Europe to drive $1.4tr investment in global living real estate

24 Apr 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Octopus’ head of retirement on “the biggest opportunity in the living sector”

6 Nov 2024
Read