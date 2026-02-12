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Policy & RegulationBeneluxContinental EuropeOffice

European Commission faces probe over €900m office sale

12 Feb 2026 | 14:51 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Authorities investigating 2024 deal with Belgian sovereign wealth fund

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