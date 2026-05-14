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Data centresAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyIrelandLeasingNetherlandsUK & Ireland

Cost of securing European data centre capacity expected to rise by 12%

14 May 2026 | 12:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Uplift driven by supply shortages and higher development costs, says CBRE

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