Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DistressContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalySpainUK & Ireland

European distress intensifies across the UK, Germany and France 

26 Jun 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Real estate is the third-most distressed sector, based on the latest Weil analysis

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Berkeley sales "below long-term aspirations"

20 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: CBRE’s Chris Brett gives his half-time analysis on 2025

18 Jun 2025
Read
Bed, Bedroom, Furniture

French SCPIs look beyond home as capital inflows rise 

18 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Net lease in Europe: a strategic haven amid macro turmoil

9 Jun 2025
Read