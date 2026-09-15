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Policy & RegulationContinental EuropeESGFranceGermanyIndustrialLeasingLogistics

European ESG regulations "neutral" about defence-related leases

15 Sep 2026 | 14:59 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Ratings focus on the building not the occupier, Garbe says

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