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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDenmarkFranceGermanyInvestmentIrelandNordicsSpainUK & Ireland

European hotel deals surpass €27bn

23 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

UK, Spain and France remained the most active markets in 2025

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