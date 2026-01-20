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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceGermanyInvestmentItalyPortugalSpain

European hotel investors aim for net buying positions

20 Jan 2026 | 14:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Spain, Italy and Portugal among favoured destinations this year, says Savills

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