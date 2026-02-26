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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentUK & Ireland

European logistics investment highest since pandemic

26 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Harry Young

Volume in final quarter of 2025 40% higher than previous three-month period

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