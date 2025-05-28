LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyNordicsOccupierPolandSpainUK & Ireland
28 May 2025 | 12:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Savills report highlights dip in Q1 investment volumes
Former Yorkshire Water HQ floated for £11m sale
Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility
Aermont lines up £100m Amazon hub acquisition for logistics JV
Savills signs for Glasgow office
Head-to-head: Aedifica and Cofinimmo debate €12bn merger terms
London’s Pollen Estate expands NBIM joint venture
NewRiver puts £23m Coventry shopping centre up for sale
European logistics investment slumps
Developer submits Glasgow Charing Cross regen plans
Workman names three new leads in building consultancy team
Q+A: Eastdil’s McCaffrey on fighting like an underdog, a monster pipeline and Leyton Orient’s date with destiny
M7 co-founder Hugh Fraser departs
Irish government closes in on €100m Dublin hotel deal
New wave of boutique agencies takes on the big firms
King Street recruits Brookfield managing director
L&G big-hitter to leave
Bidders circle €1.7bn Dalata
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy
Cushman’s head of residential capital markets departs