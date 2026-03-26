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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

European logistics star joins Metre Capital Advisors

26 Mar 2026 | 12:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Investment and asset management stalwart on board as boutique advisory firm’s fourth partner

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