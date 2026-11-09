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Student AccommodationBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyNetherlandsSpainUK & IrelandResidentialInvestment

European operators expect student beds to almost double in next five years

9 Nov 2026 | 06:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Investors target Southern Europe and UK, survey from The Class Foundation and Savills finds

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