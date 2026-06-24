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InvestmentContinental EuropeFranceGermanyResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

European property investment market exceeds €2tr

24 Jun 2026 | 12:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Germany topples UK as largest market with real estate exposure, according to Inrev and Epra

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