Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDenmarkGermanyGreeceHotels & LeisureIrelandItalyLogisticsNordicsOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

European property market stabilises as trade tensions ease 

11 Jun 2025 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Germany and UK ahead as “worst of trade disruption has passed”, Cushman says 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

CEE Summit 2025: finding stability in a geopolitical crisis

9 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Net lease in Europe: a strategic haven amid macro turmoil

9 Jun 2025
Read
Chair, Furniture, Office

European offices show signs of recovery

6 Jun 2025
Read

Europe “at front of global correction cycle” as big fund managers lead market 

4 Jun 2025
Read