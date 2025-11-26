InvestmentContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyLeasingOfficeResidentialRetailSpainStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland
26 Nov 2025 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Lease renewals higher than expiring rent levels this year, says LaSalle IM
Valor secures £32m Aviva green loan
Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut
Revered Threadneedle fund manager James Rigg dies
Global Holdings to speculatively develop 100,000 sq ft timber-framed office
Tipping the balance back towards development in Westminster
Investec reveals challenges facing UK living sector investors
Phil Redding joins Schroder European REIT board
Harworth inks fresh £275m revolving credit facility
European real estate “breaks out of cycle” amid strong occupier demand
Hines’ Asia value-add fund faces first-close hurdle
Frasers nears £220m Braehead acquisition
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
Blue Owl lines up statement £1.3bn UK acquisition
Revered Threadneedle fund manager James Rigg dies
UK’s most famous warehouse up for grabs
Heavyweight investor consortium acquires stake in land acquisition platform
Tritax raises £200m+ for London logistics fund
TPG Angelo Gordon floats £145m Marylebone sale
Investors eye office discounts as recovery dawns
Why investors have to accept that the old playbook is finished