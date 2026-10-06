NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalySpainUK & Ireland

European real estate distress eases in third quarter

7 Oct 2026 | 00:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

France is now the most distressed market, according to latest Weil analysis

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Plant, Box

Why European listed real estate needs to think outside the box

1 Oct 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party

1 Oct 2026
Read
Body Part, Finger, Hand

To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility

28 Sep 2026
Read
Chart, Plot, Map

Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities

23 Sep 2026
Read