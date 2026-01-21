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OpinionContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

European real estate in 2026: fundamentals first, allocation second, timing last

21 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Klaus Schmitz

Edmond de Rothschild's new chief investment officer discusses what will drive the market this year

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