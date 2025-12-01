Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailAPACCanadaContinental EuropeFranceGermanyGlobalLeasingUK & IrelandUnited States

European retail rents show strongest growth worldwide 

1 Dec 2025 | 14:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Levels driven by intense competition for prime space, says CBRE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Realty no longer the only game in out-of-town

1 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

AI giant triples London office space with 100,000 sq ft HQ move

28 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Debt drives European recovery as core capital returns

27 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

European housing market faces widening gap between new and existing rentals

27 Nov 2025
Read